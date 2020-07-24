Innovation: How Netflix, Amazon & Pernod Ricard lowered the stakes of failure

Organisational inertia will set in unless you actively guard against it.

“How do we get our people to innovate more?” It’s the number one question that I hear from leaders around the world. But it turns out that most organisations are awash with innovation.

The trouble is, 99 per cent of it is incremental: continuous improvements that keep us in the game, but rarely change it.

In ever more turbulent times, it’s the bolder innovations that can deliver greater profitability and deeper competitive advantages that leaders really want to see more of.