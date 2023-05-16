Insights CEO: ‘If Covid is a teacher, what are we learning?’

In conversation with Fiona Logan, chief executive of Insights about making it through the pandemic, being adaptable and her upcoming trip to Antarctica.

Fiona Logan found herself in a tight spot two years into her role as chief executive of learning and development company Insights. Like many businesses, the company had to implement strategies much earlier than originally planned. The pandemic acted as a “super accelerator” and Logan needed to make “tough decisions” to secure their businesses' future, which ultimately led to a 55% year-on-year increase in revenues to £67m at the end of 2022.

Forensic organisation

Despite having to make approximately 80 members of staff redundant, there were some “straightforward” things that needed to be done to keep the company afloat. The company went through a “period of integration”, for example, embarking on a series of regional joint ventures over a three-year period and integrated them into a programme called One Insights.

But what really helped the company grow was following a checklist plan from a 2020 Bain & Company report entitled COVID-19: Actions To Take Now. The report outlined a six-point CEO checklist, including defend against revenue declines, play offence not just defence, stabilise operations to “new normal”, protect your employees and customers, model your exposure; stress test P&L and liquidity and plan urgent cost take-out to conserve cash.