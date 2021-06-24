Inspiring Women in Business Awards: CEO of the Year

CEO of the Year

Winner

Sue Frogley, Publicis Media UK

As chief executive of Publicis Media, Frogley oversees one of the largest marketing and advertising groups in the world, with 2,000 members of staff and three media agencies. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she grew the business organically in the last year and won several new clients. Frogley is also dedicated to creating a dynamic and inclusive culture across Publicis Media, having introduced fully flexible working in 2019 which, due to its success, now serves as a best-practice guide for the industry. She has also championed numerous other initiatives to empower women and create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Today, over 50% of Publicis Media UK’s boardroom is female - with women leading two of its three media agencies as CEO. Alongside this, 50% of its annual apprentice intake are BAME, and staff and client satisfaction scores are at an all-time high.

Judge’s comment: “Frogley had fantastic commercial achievements, leading a major organisation through such a tough year while also setting a fabulous example with her focus on equality, diversity and inclusion.”