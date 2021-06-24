Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Champion of Change

Winner

Angela Cretu, Avon

Angela Cretu joined Avon more than two decades ago; now as CEO, she is on a mission to ensure that Avon is not just another big company, but rather a force for good. In reaction to the rise in domestic abuse cases during the pandemic, Cretu led Avon's #IsolatedNotAlone campaign, ensuring those experiencing domestic abuse during lockdown were not forgotten. Activated across 30 countries, Avon's campaign married social and traditional media outreach, an open letter to governments and significant grants from the Avon Foundation to NGOs. This played a huge role in driving awareness of the issue for at-risk women, and allaying the issues facing frontline support services.

Judge’s comment: “Cretu is very much a driving force of change for equality. She works tirelessly to support and nurture equality for all women globally, but the #IsolatedNotAlone campaign is a stand out programme with tangible societal impact.”