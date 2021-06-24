Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Director of the Year

Director of the Year

Winner

Helen Marsden, Medichecks

As co-founder of Medichecks, Marsden identified a gap in the market to provide affordable, convenient remote blood tests. 2020 was a challenging year for any healthcare business, but Marsden rose to the challenge, introducing a number of initiatives. These include being one of the first companies to bring a Covid antibody test to market, introducing 25 new tests to support remote GP testing and establishing partnerships with major retail brands including Holland & Barrett, Boots and Superdrug. Medichecks also partnered with the NHS for three remote blood test pilots. On the people front, Marsden established a senior leadership team, allowing Medichecks to adapt to increased demand for its products and greater scrutiny on testing legislation. Medichecks also relocated to larger premises to allow for a Covid-safe workplace and to scale the business.

Judge’s comment: “Marsden has helped the business become more relevant during what has been a very difficult year. She’s had an incredible impact on individuals and organisations by pivoting the business during the pandemic.”