Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner

Vivien Wong, Little Moons

Ice cream is one of the most competitive food sectors but Wong continues to blaze a trail with her Little Moons mochi ice cream company, set up in 2010. Wong has made some bold decisions over the years, from growing the business organically with no outside investment, to recently bringing the production facility in-house, an unusual move for a FMCG business, where outsourcing is more the norm. It was a move that paid off during the pandemic, with Wong able to control manufacturing to meet the business needs and keep a tighter rein on costs. The business also embraced social media, going viral on platforms such as Tiktok, which created a huge surge in demand from the likes of Tesco.

Judge’s comment: “Wong showed outstanding business acumen, reacting to a huge surge in interest spurred by exposure of her product on Tik Tok. Little Moons had an extraordinary year, especially in light of the challenges of the pandemic.”