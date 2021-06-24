Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Equality Initiative of the Year

Winner

BigUp.AI

Analog Folk

Analog Folk’s not-for-profit AI tool aims to help solve the problem of gender inequality, particularly for women. Research from The Language of Female Leadership showed that women are four times more likely to shrink their successes and use language that undermines their authority, value and skill. This has been linked to a host of negative outcomes such as fewer promotions, the gender pay gap and a lack of women in senior roles.

To counter women playing down their success, Analog Folk launched BigUp.AI, an AI tool in beta, encouraging women to power up their professional bios, cover letters, CVs, interviews and performance reviews by using more impactful language that "bigs up" their values, skills and strengths. Powered by cutting-edge Microsoft LUIS Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, the tool identifies and analyses passive language, and then makes suggestions on swapping it for more impactful language.