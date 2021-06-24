Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Flexible Working Initiative of the Year

Winner

GingerMay

If you want to make a success of something, a good place to start is by asking yourself what you could do to make your own life better or easier. Usher, CEO and founder of PR firm GingerMay did just that. As the mother of two young daughters, Usher experienced first-hand the discrimination against working parents in the corporate world. She has built genuine flexibility into her business, which not only accommodates working parents, but which also enables them to have successful careers. Prior to lockdown, many of GingerMay’s team worked part-time, flexi hours or from home, and flexible working arrangements are decided on an individual basis, around personal and childcare needs. This enables staff to maintain a productive and healthy work-life balance.

Judge’s comment: “GingerMay has a culture which allows its team to work flexibly, not by having a one size fits all approach, but by having very personalised arrangements for each individual, resulting in a great culture and low attrition.”