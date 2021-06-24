Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Manager of the Year

Winner

Naomi Kellman, Rare Recruitment

At Rare Recruitment, which specialises in diversity graduate recruitment, Kellman manages seven of Rare's highly competitive student development programmes. The most high profile is Target Oxbridge (TO), designed by Kellman, an intensive programme aimed at helping school leavers of Black heritage to make successful applications to Oxford and Cambridge universities. TO received over 1000 applications for 160 TO places in both 2020 and 2021, and TO students had an application success rate to Oxford and Cambridge of over 40% in both years, more than double the average success rate for Oxbridge applicants. As an education policy expert, Kellman is often approached by national media for insight on events which impact Rare's target groups.



Judge’s comment: “Kellman has had a real impact on the lives of those people she has assisted in the transition from school to university and/or into the workforce. Many of those from disadvantaged backgrounds might have struggled without her input.”