Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Mentor of the Year

Winner

Victoria Usher, GingerMay

Dedicating 10% of her time to mentorship initiatives is second nature to Victoria Usher, founder and CEO of PR and marketing consultancy GingerMay, who believes that experience brings with it the responsibility of sharing knowledge. She regularly counsels fast-growth businesses as part of the London Mayor's International Business Programme, London & Partners. With more than 100 businesses attending her seminars for advice on all topics, including business management and marketing communications, Usher has proved to be an inspiration for future leaders across the business, communications, and technology sectors. She also undertakes ongoing, monthly mentoring sessions with individual members starting their careers and leads speed mentoring sessions for groups. She is also a regular contributor to the Women in Tech Forum global community.

Judge’s comment: “Usher is to be commended for putting so much back into helping women in tech and for sharing the benefit of her experience. She has clearly had a very positive impact.”