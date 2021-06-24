Inspiring Women in Business Awards: Rising Star

Rising Star

Winner

Kim Rowell, BBC

An executive producer and commissioner, Rowell has worked across BBC Three and BBC News for just two years, where she has produced an outstanding body of work, creating documentary content for young people on a range of themes including climate change, money, mental health, gender, identity and social activism. ‘False Hope? Alternative Cancer Cures' prompted a Parliamentary debate on The Cancer Act. One of the first projects Rowell commissioned, 'You Match the Description: Stop and Search,’ a documentary taking a closer look at the controversial police regulations, particularly within the BAME community, was shortlisted for a Broadcast Digital Award in 2020. As part of her work with the 'Women of the Future' Programme, in March 2020 Rowell was selected as part of an ambassadorial trip to Cambodia, which included round-tables with NGOs, government and UN on human-trafficking.

Judge’s comment: “Rowell clearly relates well to the themes of the moment and has helped to raise awareness of some important issues.”