Instead of segmentation, try inclusion – it will get you more sales

Marketing segments generally reflect the customers you already have, at the expense of the customers you want.

For years it has been common, best practice in marketing to segment customers into types of people so you can target everyone else who falls into the same segmentation - usually with some helpful alliteration - "Savvy Sally" or "Apathetic Annie".

Though they may be of huge use to the brand, these are often expensive exercises and can take months to complete, and the approach has been challenged more broadly.

From “Hungry Henry”s and “Thirsty Theo”s some brands have instead moved to target “Anyone with a mouth”.