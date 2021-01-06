Being interested in your job isn’t as important as you think

A meta-analysis of 65 years' worth of studies finds that personal interest has a bigger impact on performance than job satisfaction.

Conventional wisdom suggests that people who enjoy their job perform better and are generally happier in their work-life balance.

When thinking about our next career move (or even our first) our prior interests tend to play a big role in the choices we make. But when it comes to our level of overall satisfaction it’s not as important as we might think.

Researchers from the University of Houston wanted to reassess the impact of "interest inventories" on career paths. This form of career assessment is often used by jobseekers, executive coaches or organisations to determine a person’s compatibility with prospective roles based on their background interests and career history.