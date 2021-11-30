Should you introduce a ‘shadow board’?

How do leaders avoid becoming 'out of touch'? BAE Systems’ director Jo Massey, who runs a team of 150 staff at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, set up a shadow board. She recommends it.

How do organisations keep younger staff engaged while ensuring that leadership doesn’t become out of touch? As the director of a large account team at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), this conundrum gave me a fair number of sleepless nights.

More leadership experience does not necessarily mean better decision-making. In fact, it makes it more likely that you fall back on what worked before, rather than what might be right this time around.

With a resolve to drive change and impact, therefore, we created the Sounding Board—a shadow leadership team comprised of junior account team members. It’s proven to be better than we ever hoped.