Should you introduce a ‘shadow board’?

How do leaders avoid becoming 'out of touch'? BAE Systems’ director Jo Massey, who runs a team of 150 staff at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, set up a shadow board. She recommends it.

by Jo Massey
Shadow board

How do organisations keep younger staff engaged while ensuring that leadership doesn’t become out of touch? As the director of a large account team at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), this conundrum gave me a fair number of sleepless nights.

More leadership experience does not necessarily mean better decision-making. In fact, it makes it more likely that you fall back on what worked before, rather than what might be right this time around.

With a resolve to drive change and impact, therefore, we created the Sounding Board—a shadow leadership team comprised of junior account team members. It’s proven to be better than we ever hoped. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today