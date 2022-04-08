Introducing the latest toxic management style: decision dodging

Five ways to recognise if you're a "no-decision" manager – and what to do about it.

It’s always a good idea to gain perspective from your team. Making decisions in a vacuum is a recipe for looking out of touch.

But watch out. When asking for input becomes few and far between, you risk looking like a leader who palms choice-making onto others and avoids accountability. Or as Grant Tait puts it, a “no-decision” manager.

The author of the satire titled book How to Become a No-Decision Manager, Tait spares no one. Despite spearheading a company that prides itself on its collaborative culture, this type of toxic management style survives “in all different types of organisations”.