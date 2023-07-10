Introverts are fashionable again

Summary:

Introverts make up half the population, yet they are routinely overlooked for leadership positions due to enduring misconceptions about their strengths and weaknesses. Introverts bring distinct personality traits to the workplace, including thoughtfulness, attention to detail, emotional intelligence, observation skills and the ability to speak with purpose and relevance – making them better equipped to lead than many extroverts.

We’ve become so used to the idea of the stereotypical business leader as a ‘big personality’, able to work a room, sell an idea or a product, and lead their teams ‘over the top’ through sheer force of character, that it’s salutary to realise that the ‘culture of personality’ is a relatively new phenomenon.

When western economies were predominantly agriculturally focused, leaders had to be very thoughtful and detail-oriented to be successful, and ‘good character’, integrity and a focus on the inner self were highly prized traits. The era of the ‘culture of character’ gave way to the culture of personality in the early 20th century, as people abandoned small-town life for the bustling cities, and had to prove themselves in a new environment.

As more assertive, extroverted personalities began to dominate, those with more ‘introverted’ traits began to be perceived negatively: articles in the early 1900s described introverts as ‘shut-in’, ‘shy’, ‘odd’ – even ‘depressed’ and ‘neurotic’.