This isn't just a health crisis, it's an equality crisis

Inspiring Women in Business winners: In the “new normal”, we must make sure that female leaders are at the table.

The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t just a health crisis, it’s an equality crisis.

Women are taking on the bulk of family care at home, they’re in the lowest-paid jobs, they work in the hardest-hit sectors – and they will bear the brunt of the economic fallout.

A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the UCL Institute of Education, published last week, shows that working mothers are looking after children for an average of 10.3 hours a day – 2.3 hours more than fathers – during the lockdown. And they're doing housework for 1.7 more hours than the dads.