"It is not easy for a founder to let go of some control, but it is very valuable"

Without access to books, a computer or the internet until the age of 15, Alliv Samson taught herself to code and gained the knowledge required to study computer science. Her entrepreneurial journey started in 2013 when looking for better ways to take lecture notes collaboratively. Enter Kami, the digital classroom app of which Samson is co-founder and COO.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

“Forget regret or life is yours to miss.” Keeping this mantra in business and life helps me be more confident and to act faster on things without wasting time doubting myself. It doesn’t mean that I get things right all the time, but it gives me the chance to learn from my mistakes so I can do better.

Name your most challenging moment and what you learnt?

My most challenging moment is when I became a mother. I no longer have full control of my time and what I can do, so balancing work and personal life has been a daily challenge. So far I have learned to trust the people around me. It is not easy for a founder to let go of some control, but it is a very valuable moment when I grow both my family and work-family at the same time