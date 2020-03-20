What would an Italy-style lockdown mean for managers?

Italy has been in near total lockdown since 10 March. Schools and gyms are closed, travel is restricted and people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential visits to the shop.

So far Italy has suffered more than 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 3,400 deaths. This compares to the nearly 3,300 confirmed cases in the UK and over 140 deaths.

While the Government have so far ruled out the prospect of a total lockdown here - preferring its strategy of social distancing - the UK still might not be far from implementing a similar shutdown.