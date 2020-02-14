"It's easy to write a cheque you don't have to cash for 30 years"

“The world is not on a sustainable path.”

The opening line of BP’s new fields-and-forest-laden marketing video strikes a rather ominous tone. The Earth is in trouble, but fortunately the energy giant has a plan to help.

In a press conference, new CEO Bernard Looney announced restructuring plans that he says will help the £96bn petrochemicals company achieve net-zero carbon emissions across oil and gas production by 2050, while also halving the emissions generated by the products it sells.