"It's easy to write a cheque you don't have to cash for 30 years"

But BP's new CEO has staked his legacy on going green.

by Management Today

“The world is not on a sustainable path.”

The opening line of BP’s new fields-and-forest-laden marketing video strikes a rather ominous tone. The Earth is in trouble, but fortunately the energy giant has a plan to help. 

In a press conference, new CEO Bernard Looney announced restructuring plans that he says will help the £96bn petrochemicals company achieve net-zero carbon emissions across oil and gas production by 2050, while also halving the emissions generated by the products it sells. 

