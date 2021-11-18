It’s not hard, leaders. Schedule your emails at a decent hour.

If leaders were more considerate, a right to rest law would be redundant, says Rainforest Alliance's CEO, Santiago Gowland.

In light of today’s blended workforce, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell where the workday ends and when your personal time begins.

With the introduction of “core hours”, four-day weeks and work from anywhere policies, the traditional 9-to-5 is long dead. As such, each person’s definition of out of hours is morphing.

Although you’re chipping away at your emails at 8pm, your early-riser worker might have finished for the day at 4pm.