It’s not hard, leaders. Schedule your emails at a decent hour.

If leaders were more considerate, a right to rest law would be redundant, says Rainforest Alliance's CEO, Santiago Gowland.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

In light of today’s blended workforce, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell where the workday ends and when your personal time begins. 

With the introduction of “core hours”, four-day weeks and work from anywhere policies, the traditional 9-to-5 is long dead. As such, each person’s definition of out of hours is morphing.  

Although you’re chipping away at your emails at 8pm, your early-riser worker might have finished for the day at 4pm. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today