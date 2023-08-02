'It’s not me, it’s you': Why organisations need to fix themselves, not their female staff

New research shows that a woman’s personal circumstances, such as age, motherhood or menopause, have less impact on their decisions to stay employed than previously thought.

by Kate Magee

Organisations should stop trying to “fix women” and instead focus on changing their cultures if they want to retain female employees, says new research from Encompass Equality and law firm Clifford Chance.

The pair surveyed 4,000 women about what factors impact their decisions on whether to stay or leave their employer.

Overall, the findings highlighted that women’s propensity to leave their employer is not determined by personal circumstances such as age, motherhood or menopause.

