It's official: the office is back

Remember when workplaces were seen as environments people put up with? Not anymore – staff actively crave them for their mental health, finds new research.

by Peter Crush
Offices open for business

It’s official – offices are back. After the government ended its mandate that people work from home if at all possible, suits and shirts have been brushed down and dusted off, and are finally seeing the light of day again. Data released by office tech group Freespace show that last Thursday, the average office occupancy across the UK was 35% (10 percentage points higher than the previous day) and 75% of offices were open in London (up from 52% the previous day).

New research suggests there’s a very good reason for it – people’s mental health.

New data from Infogrid’s 2022 Hybrid Working Report, finds people are actively returning to physical workspaces because of the mental health benefits it will bring them. Some 32% of those polled said returning to the offices would improve their mental health as well as their emotional wellbeing.

