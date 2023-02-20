It's time for business to embrace 'middle out' economics

"A thriving middle class is a prerequisite for growth, not the result of it...only the middle class can create the scale of demand necessary to drive the economy forward."

On 31 March last year, US president Joe Biden made a landmark speech to a group of trade unionists in Pittsburgh.

While little remarked upon in the UK, in the course of the speech Biden tore up 40 years of US economic orthodoxy and set his nation against "trickle down" economics.

Ever since Ronald Reagan, US administrations have believed that the path to prosperity lies in promoting the interests of corporations and the very rich. The theory being that the wealth these groups created would find its way down through the entire economy.