It’s time for the post-Covid Christmas party - who’s in?

Down to various pandemic-related restrictions this time last year, the beloved office Christmas party was very different.

But with the successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and employees working in offices again (albeit fewer days a week), festivities are bound to be back with a bang. Right?

Actually, this year, firms face even more difficult questions. Should they plan for the possible reintroduction of stricter guidelines? Even without restrictions in place, will employees feel safe enough to gather at large? With employees working in town on different allocated days, which day do you host it?