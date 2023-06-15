What I’ve learnt about imposter syndrome on the eve of turning 40

I don’t care what anyone says, but age is not just a number. I’m about to turn 40, and with that comes a flurry of mixed feelings, emotion and reflection.

Don’t worry, this isn’t about to be a psychoanalysis session, and yes there is a very real takeaway for others who find themselves at a similar life juncture.

Imposter syndrome is something that has dogged me personally for a number of years. However, on the eve of turning 40, I have reached some conclusions worth sharing.