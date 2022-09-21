Jacob Rees-Mogg's business support package is "a band aid for a bullet wound"

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme: Will Jacob Rees-Mogg's support package really help businesses?

To stop thousands of businesses from collapsing, Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced a new support package which will see energy bills slashed in half.

The Business Secretary has confirmed that the Government will cap how much companies can be charged for energy for six months from October.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme caps bills at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas – less than half the forecasted cost – mirroring the price cap previously announced for households.