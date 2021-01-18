The January Blues: 7 morale boosting tips

1. Get them moving

We practise the three Ms: movement, motivation and momentum.

When we slow down, our energy levels drop, we relax and deprive ourselves of those much needed ‘feel good’ endorphins, so we encourage everyone to get up and get moving about as often as possible throughout the day.

What keeps us motivated is our team spirit – cheesy, I know, but it’s true. We share new ideas, from [Dutch athlete] Wim Hof's cold showers to walk-and-talk meetings that limit screen time and keep things interesting during a monotonous period.