Jeremy Bullmore dies aged 93

Last Updated: 20 hours ago

Jeremy Bullmore, Management Today’s former columnist and “adland’s greatest philosopher” according to Campaign, has died aged 93.



WPP’s CEO Mark Read released a statement on Friday. He said: “I am very sad to share the news that our friend and colleague Jeremy Bullmore has passed away, aged 93. Jeremy died peacefully at home this week, with his family around him. Our deepest condolences go to his family."



He added: “Jeremy was one of the most admired, loved and cherished people in our industry. For nearly seven decades in the business he shared his intelligence, humour and wisdom with unconditional generosity…his incisive wit and analysis were always accompanied by thoughtfulness, sensitivity and kindness.”



“We will miss him terribly. Not only those who knew him personally, but his army of loyal readers who devoured every perfectly chosen word in his consistently brilliant columns, articles, speeches and essays.”



Bullmore was a columnist and agony uncle for Management Today for many years, solving readers' problems with wit and wisdom. He wrote his final piece for MT last month, questioning the wisdom of the “servant leader” and exploring what makes a truly effective leader.

He was also a columnist and agony uncle for Campaign and The Guardian.

Emma de Vita, a former features editor at MT who commissioned Bullmore's columns said: "It was a joy to work with Jeremy, but even better were our long lunches in Soho, when he entertained us with his Mad Men tales of agency life.

"As MT's agony uncle, he was the dream columnist and made my job easy with his wise words, sharp wit, a charming style and never a word overlength. He was kind, charming, self-deprecating, and a formidable creative mind. As a young editor, I felt in awe of him and privileged to work with him. I will miss him."



Bullmore enjoyed a long and impressive career. He joined J. Walter Thompson London as a copywriter in 1954. He worked there for 33 years, becoming chairman of the agency, which WPP bought in 1987. He served on the board of WPP until 2004 and worked in other roles at the company until his retirement in November 2022.



“He not only helped to launch countless brands and careers, he also elevated the business of advertising as a whole with his depth of insight, forensic analysis and always-original commentary on what we do. We all owe him a great deal,” added Read.



In November last year, to celebrate his retirement, WPP launched Best of Bullmore, an online archive of the best writing from his 67-year career. The History of Advertising Trust and Haymarket Media Group, the owner of Management Today and Campaign, also provided content.



Sir Martin Sorrell, the executive chairman of S4 Capital, and former CEO of WPP, which he led for 33 years, wrote in Campaign that Bullmore was “the prototypical ‘gentleman with brains’ and “a magnet for clients and people.”



He added: “Probably the best advertising writer of his or any generation, I think he kept going into his eighties and nineties because he loved our industry and its craft deeply and as a voracious reader he wanted to keep his mind and body active to the end.”



“His writings were beautifully crafted, and so, so witty. They should be required reading for this and future generations.”