Jim Collins on Steve Jobs 2.0, finding the right people & why you need a 'stop doing' list

Podcast: The author of Good to Great and Beyond Entrepreneurship grants a rare interview.

Jim Collins is one of the most influential management thinkers of the past 30 years.

His bestselling books, including Good to Great, Built to Last and Beyond Entrepreneurship (recently updated and republished), popularised concepts including 'big hairy audacious goals', productive paranoia and 'level five leadership'.

Collins doesn't often give interviews. In fact, as business psychologist Michael Costello discovered in the latest Workplace Evolution podcast (below), when Collins does give an interview, he takes the unusual step of spending several hours researching his interviewer.