How Jo Malone created buzz without spending money on advertising

Jo Malone has launched not one but two famous fragrance brands.

“The similarity is that they both have the same mother,” she says. “They both have that person that wants to push boundaries and say, ‘I know it’s always been like that, but what if …?’ I live a life of ‘what if?’”

She has faced numerous challenges along the way, one of which was the launch of her original ‘Jo Malone’ brand in the US. At the time, she had limited resources and, looking back, she recalls, “When you are an entrepreneur and you have no money, you have to think, and you have to turn on a sixpence.”