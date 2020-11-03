Joe Biden's leadership style - as seen by an ex-colleague

Tuesday’s US election is without doubt, a certain global pandemic aside, the biggest geopolitical event of the year. Whoever wins, the impact will be felt far beyond the United States, influencing global political relationships, trade and potentially the nature of the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

Management Today has attempted to break down the thought processes and style behind Donald Trump numerous times, but putting policy aside, what is his competitor Joe Biden like to work for?

Biden is a familiar face in the White House. The former lawyer became a senator in 1972 and his spent five decades in politics, the majority in Congress, working on issues ranging from law reform to foreign relations. He notably spent eight years as vice president under Barack Obama.