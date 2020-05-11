Joe Wicks: A case study in breathing new life into old ideas

Now may be a time to revisit shelved projects, says this creative director.

Joe Wicks is having a good crisis. The Body Coach has rocketed into popular culture with his daily live-streamed workouts PE With Joe. There is one thing he is at pains to stress: this was not an overnight success.

But with all the magic ingredients in place – a great message (health), a great product (Joe), a clear need (kids getting fit) and an unbelievable price point (free) – why did it take COVID-19 to give Wicks his 'Jamie’s school dinners' moment? And what other great ideas sit idle on the drawing boards of businesses that are in need of revisiting?

What might have been wrong before may now find the timing is absolutely right.