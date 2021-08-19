John Amaechi: "When people are afraid, they do irrational things"

Workplace Evolution Podcast: The latest edition sees psychologist and former NBA player John Amaechi discuss impactful leadership, privilege and how discomfort can help us grow.

What happens when two psychologists meet? They play Jung’s Word Association Test of course.

In the latest episode of the Workplace Evolution Podcast, in association with Management Today, business psychologist Michael Costello interviews fellow psychologist and former NBA player John Amaechi, OBE. You can listen here: