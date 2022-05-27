Join MT’s Leadership Lessons conference today

Last Updated: 22 Jun 2022

Management Today’s annual two-day Leadership Lessons conference is now live.

It will feature a host of high-profile business leaders who will share their insights on how you can recover, resize and reimagine your business for the future.

Key themes on the agenda include how businesses can succeed in the face of economic challenges, the role of the metaverse and how it will affect your business and the importance of allies on diversity boards.