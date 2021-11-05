Just thinking of quitting sends work engagement tumbling

New data reveals that just thinking of changing jobs has the biggest impact on staff engagement – so can managers turn these feelings around?

It’s a well-known fact that organisations are teeming with staff who – at best – display oscillating levels of engagement.

Knowing whether they’re what Gallup describes as engaged, actively engaged, disengaged or actively disengaged is no simple task. Managers can be excused for thinking that how staff feel from one week to the next can be as fickle as the direction of the wind.

But new evidence suggests there is one particular state of mind – merely thinking about changing jobs – that can do the most dramatic damage to engagement levels. Just this single mindset can cause it to fall by as much as 60% compared to those happy about staying put.