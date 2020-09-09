How to keep people motivated through constant change

Stop trying so hard to be inspirational, and just listen.

In the face of the massive upheaval, anxiety and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it can be really tough for leaders to know how to keep up staff morale.

If you’re hoping that this article might provide you with the answers, then I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed. I have absolutely no idea what your team members need to feel motivated.

I’m not being flippant. Quite the opposite. That’s because I believe the best way to find out how to motivate your people is simply to ask them what they need, and then to deeply and respectfully listen.