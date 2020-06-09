How to keep your staff safe without treating them like robots - or MPs

The “Mogg Conga” is a prime example of how not to get staff back in the office.

As the UK emerges from a coronavirus-induced lockdown, office doors around the country will tentatively begin to creak open. According to the most recent fortnightly business survey from the ONS, 25 per cent of firms currently closed are planning to reopen within the next month. Although you’d hope they’d handle it better than the House of Commons did.

The venerable institution’s recent 90-minute long, 527-person queue of MPs - snaking through the parliamentary lobbies, under Westminster Bridge Road and through Portcullis House - caused even the most sceptical political commentator to double-take.

It was a solution that enabled MPs to “return to work safely ASAP,” said leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, in order to conduct business that was “not fully possible from our homes.”