How to keep your team motivated (home office version)

The contextual factors that result in a person deciding to engage at work are exactly the same when people are remote from each other as when they’re together, however they’re much less likely to be present naturally as they are in a close office environment and they’re more likely to be negatively impacted.

According to the seminal work of William Kahn, there are three fundamental conditions that need to be present for people to feel engaged at work. It’s worth being aware of what they are, how the lockdown situation may be making it harder for people to stay engaged, and what managers can do to keep people engaged.

Psychological safety (I work in a secure, trustworthy and supportive environment)

There’s an obvious existential threat in terms of job security but even without that, working remotely risks a feeling of ‘out of sight, out of mind’: does anyone even care where I am or what I’m doing?