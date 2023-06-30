Kemosabe founder: "I faked the confidence I needed until I had it for real"

Adair has grown the marketing agency she co-founded from three employees to 15 in its first three years and doubled its revenue year on year. She developed the agency’s credentials in the social impact space and launched For Good, a publication which highlights sustainable initiatives and tangible outcomes from high-profile brands and innovators. She also spearheaded a two-year journey to certifying Kemosabe as a B Corp, which it achieved in December 2022. She is one of MT's 35 Women Under 35 in 2023.

What’s been the biggest challenge in your rise to the top - and how did you overcome it?

I think people judged me for where I was in my career in my 20s. It was hard to hold a room of 50+ year old men who have clearly been in the industry longer. I soon believed they were as intimidated by me as I was by them, and I faked the confidence I needed until I had it for real.

What do leaders waste a lot of time doing, that they probably shouldn’t?

Over managing – trust the team you put in place can do their best job and give them the tools to do so.