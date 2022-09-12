The key branding mistakes to avoid

Last Updated: 10 hours ago

The executives’ answers were correct but incomplete. Sheard has spent much of his working life exploring this issue – he and his colleagues at agency FreshBritain have been described by one client as the “rock stars of branding” – and he believes that all of these elements, and many more, constitute a brand. The logical corollary of this is that any individual element, done badly, can damage a brand.

A few years ago, Bob Sheard was about to present to a group of senior executives at Louis Vuitton, when his laptop went on the blink. To fill in time while it rebooted, he went around the room and asked the 30 or so executives at the luxury goods giant to write down one word that summed up their brand. Their answers were revealing: “Some said logo, others said the company name, marketing, and advertising, and some said product. As I went around the room, I realised I had close to 30 different interpretations of what a brand is.”

The one thing that a brand isn’t, Sheard says, is pretending to be something you are not. In essence, he says, brands are based on truth, what he calls a “core substance that gives the brand its authority”. When they lose sight of that truth – not difficult given that, as he points out, many brands change owners every five years or so – their customers stop listening to them.



One common mistake as companies seek to grow their brands is to diversify into areas where they have no authority or, in an aggressive pursuit of market share, confuse customers with too many poorly differentiated offerings. Yet businesses can sometimes make the opposite mistake and define themselves too narrowly. Kodak is the most frequently cited example, seeing itself as in the photography business rather than images in general, but there are, Sheard points out, some less well known cases.



“Look at the mail order companies - they could have been Amazon before Amazon. They had access to millions of loyal customers to whom they sold a wide variety of products, they had the systems in place to deliver those products nationwide and they had the money in the bank to adapt that model to a digital age. But for them, their business was all about a big book, the mail order catalogue.”



Sometimes, he says, institutional barriers inhibit innovation: “Look at Sony – in one division, they had the MP3 player and in another division they had artists like Beyonce. They could have had iTunes before Apple but they missed the opportunity.” Too many silos, too little strategic vision left a lucrative gap in the market which Steve Jobs was only too happy to fill. (On current trends, Apple Music is expected to reach 110m subscribers by 2025.)



When a business has discovered their truth - that “core substance that gives them authority” – they can start to define their brand in a compelling way, especially if they remember Cicero’s observation - one of Sheard’s favourite insights – that “Nothing convinces like conviction”. The task then, he says, is to think about your brand’s three P’s: positioning, personality and purpose. If you do that properly, he suggests, you will develop a point of difference, an essential ingredient of every successful brand.



After immersing themselves in the New Balance brand, FreshBritain’s team positioned it as the ‘anti-fashion shoe’. The company doesn’t sponsor athletes, strives to source its products in – or as near as possible to – the markets it serves and emphasises actions (what the brand does) rather than words (what the brand says). Too many companies, Sheard says, think they have a clear brand strategy when all they really have is a marketing campaign.



One of the most striking examples of brand differentiation in recent political history is the ascent of a once bankrupt property tycoon – derided by the satirical Spy magazine as the “short fingered vulgarian” – to the White House. Although Donald Trump’s presidency only lasted four years, his success still seems astounding but it was underpinned, Sheard says, by a very powerful brand.



“Trump v Clinton showed the power of beliefs over facts. She had an academic, political, factual prose style whereas his was so simple, so direct, it was almost as if he was talking in nursery rhymes.” His catchphrases - ‘Make America Great Again’, ‘Build a wall and make Mexico pay for it’, ‘Drain the swamp’– were memorable, even if you despised them. It is hard now to remember anything Hillary Clinton said in the 2018 campaign. When the media highlighted Trump’s flaws, they were interpreted by his admirers, Sheard says, as proof of his authenticity.



How then did he lose in 2020? Possibly because he made the fatal brand mistake of focusing on words, not deeds. The wall never got built as he promised - nor did Mexico pay for it. And rather than draining the swamp, the Trumps seemed to profit from it while he was in office. His opponent, Joe Biden, also offered a clear point of difference: he was reliable, experienced and dull. Biden’s most authentic moment of the campaign came during a TV debate when he rebuked Trump: “Will you shut up man … this is so unpresidential.” Unfortunately for him, he has not said anything as memorable while in office.



Sheard’s insights on branding touch on everything from luxury sports cars to Boris Johnson and London’s global allure and, as our conversation draws to a close, he offers two pieces of advice.



The first is to recognise that building and/or transforming a brand takes time: “You’re not going to get to 100% in year one. It’s more realistic to aim for 90% by the end of year two and build on that.”

The second thing to remember about brands, he says, is that no-one is right all of the time. “About twenty five years ago, a friend of mine, Mark Neale, asked me what I thought of his name for the outdoor retailer he was launching. I told him I didn’t think much of it.” Luckily Neale ignored him and stuck with his original brand name: Mountain Warehouse.