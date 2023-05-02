What can King Charles III learn from business leaders?

As the new monarch prepares to take the throne, what lessons can he take from the C-suite?

1. Decide on a leadership style

Charles must put a stake – or sceptre – in the ground and decide what kind of leader he wants and needs to be. Queen Elizabeth had distinct values and a firm leadership style. Everyone knew what she stood for, and that's how you gain understanding, empathy and support.

But, it’s not about replicating Queen Elizabeth’s leadership – Tim Cook could never be Steve Jobs. While the Queen stood for tradition, Charles has the opportunity to revitalise and modernise the monarchy and win back the younger generation. Embodying this ambition and effectively communicating it to the world will cement him as a strong leader.

2. Communicate strong vision and values

To be a strong leader, the people must truly believe in Charles and his authenticity. The key to achieving this will be to ensure he listens to the nation and their concerns, and then communicates his vision and values effectively. Regular touchpoints with the public – as a CEO would with his employees and customers – will be key in conveying his message and getting people on board.