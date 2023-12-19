Do you know your 'lazy girl job' from your 'resenteeism'? This year’s biggest work-related TikTok trends

'Act your wage' has superseded 'quiet quitting', according to new research ranking TikTok's favourite work-related trends.

A new study by Instant Offices has ranked work-related TikTok trends by popularity, providing an alternative barometer of employee attitudes in 2023.

1. Dwarfing the others with around 665 million views is 'act your wage' (read: don’t go above and beyond). According to proponents, this isn’t about hating your job; it’s about abiding by the job description, to the letter.

2. Coined by content creator Gabrielle Judge, 'lazy girl job' has struck a powerful chord this year, clinching it the number two spot. While different definitions swirl about the internet, broadly a 'lazy girl job' might: be easy; pay well; require minimal office time/interaction with co-workers; and involve little emotional engagement.