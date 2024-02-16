How to know when it's time to leave your job

There is a strong narrative that celebrates those who endure, those who keep going through adversity, demonstrating tenacity, courage and sheer determination.

The madly popular 2016 work of Angela Duckworth, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, is persuasive and important, but it is worth considering that alongside the idea that we might quit too early, we should also consider the possibility that we can stay too long and that in doing so we limit our growth and potential.

We applaud the qualities of those who don’t give up, who are dogged in their pursuits. Yet, there is virtue in adopting another path – in recognising the value in walking away, in quitting.