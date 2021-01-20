How do you know when you're putting too much pressure on your team?

Despite being less visible, there are still ways of spotting overworked remote workers.

In the hopes of coming out of Britain’s worst health and economic crisis in a generation profitable (or at the very least, still afloat), firms may be doubling down the pressure on workers.

All the while, employees are also facing increased external pressures like homeschooling, worrying about the health of a loved one, or a partner whose volume makes it hard to concentrate.

As a result, leaders must balance being empathetic with maintaining productivity. But how can you tell when you’re leaning too heavy on the productivity side of the scale and creating unnecessary stress for your workers?