How to know when you've hired the wrong person - and what to do about it

Last year, there was a constant stream of workers updating their LinkedIn status to announce that they'd been added to the long list of pandemic-induced redundancies. So unsurprisingly, in the midst of uncertainty, those who had jobs stayed put.

But as the economy has strengthened, businesses are currently experiencing what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”.

As masses of staff leave their companies for pastures new and hiring managers rush to get new bums on seats, recruitment decisions get rushed.