How to know when you've overstayed your welcome

“I didn't have the right experience for the next phase of growth, so I resigned,” one CEO says.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
How to know when you've overstayed your welcome

Chief executives are joining in on the “Great Resignation”. Research shows that the number of departing CEOs in the final quarter of 2021 was up 16% year on year. In 2022 alone, the CEOs at Rolls-Royce, Peloton and Starbucks have left their posts. 

For Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, stepping down simply marked the end of his career. In a statement, Johnson said that he notified the board in 2021 of his plans to retire once the pandemic came to an end. "I feel this is a natural bookend to my 13 years with the company," he added.

Meanwhile, Blackwells Capital published a damning slide desk highlighting Peloton’s lacklustre results, gross mismanagement and the “ongoing failures of its leadership team”. Soon after, the fitness firm’s co-founder and chief John Foley resigned. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today