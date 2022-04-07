How to know when you've overstayed your welcome

“I didn't have the right experience for the next phase of growth, so I resigned,” one CEO says.

Chief executives are joining in on the “Great Resignation”. Research shows that the number of departing CEOs in the final quarter of 2021 was up 16% year on year. In 2022 alone, the CEOs at Rolls-Royce, Peloton and Starbucks have left their posts.

For Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, stepping down simply marked the end of his career. In a statement, Johnson said that he notified the board in 2021 of his plans to retire once the pandemic came to an end. "I feel this is a natural bookend to my 13 years with the company," he added.

Meanwhile, Blackwells Capital published a damning slide desk highlighting Peloton’s lacklustre results, gross mismanagement and the “ongoing failures of its leadership team”. Soon after, the fitness firm’s co-founder and chief John Foley resigned.