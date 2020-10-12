How do you know if you’re being too nice?

Aggressive, shouty, domineering leadership is very 20th century. But beware of going too far the other way.

One of the balancing acts in management is between supporting your teams and driving performance.

Gone are the days where it was accepted that being a manager meant you had to strike fear into your employees. Leaders who are kind and empathetic (i.e. ‘nice’) generally get better results from their teams than those who rule with an iron fist.

But there is a point when you start being too nice, and turn into a pushover. The problem is you often don’t know you've been too soft until it’s too late. So how do you tell?