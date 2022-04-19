Last chance to buy tickets for Management Today’s Business Awards 2022
Who’s in the running for Management Today’s highly-prized gongs?
Tickets are on sale for Management Today’s Business Awards which take place next Thursday 28th April.
The glittering awards ceremony will take place at a lunchtime ceremony at Quaglino’s in St James. They will recognise organisations and individuals breaking new ground and achieving consistent excellence across any sector of British business.
This is the second year of the awards, and the first in person (thanks to Covid). You can book your tickets here.