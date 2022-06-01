Last chance to secure a free place at MT's Investment conference next week

There's still time to register for MT's investment conference taking place virtually next week on 7 June.

by MT Staff
Published: 3 hours ago
Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Understanding the investment industry is crucial for getting ahead in the world of business. So Management Today is running a special conference next week to give leaders the inside track. 

High-profile speakers including the executive director of the High Pay Centre Luke Hildyard, investor Dean Forbes, the CEO of Forterro, activist investor Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, and the chair of The Parker Review Committee on the ethnic diversity of UK boards David Tyler will all take part. 

Join us virtually on Tuesday 7 June as we take a deep dive into pressing topics for businesses today, including how they can benefit from the changing face of private equity, the deepening disparity of City pay and how the UK can be a more fertile ground for British unicorns.

Get your free ticket and read the full agenda here: https://www.managementtoday.co.uk/going-for-growth/investment/agenda

Image credit: We Are via Getty Images

 

